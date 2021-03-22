Monica J. Loberg, 89, of Carroll, died Saturday, March 20, 2021 in Omaha.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, March 26 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.

Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Memorials may be directed to the Carroll Volunteer Fire Department and the American Cancer Society.

The Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is assisting with the arrangements.

Monica Joan (Leise) Loberg was born May 4, 1931 in Hartington to Joseph William and Agatha M. (Becker) Leise. She grew up in the Hartington area and graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1949. She worked in the ASCS office in Hartington. Monica Married William (Bill) Joseph Loberg on May 29, 1956 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The couple moved to Bill’s farm near Carroll. Monica moved to Omaha in November 2018 to be closer to her daughter, Roberta, and resided there until her death. For the last year and a half of her life, she lived with her son, Bill Jr., who moved to Omaha following Bill Sr.’s passing. Monica was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne and St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Omaha.

She is survived by her son, Bill Jr., of Omaha; her daughter Roberta (Phillip) Christensen of Bennington; two granddaughters, Paige Christensen and Lauryn Christensen; her brother, Gene Leise of Red Wing, Minnesota; and two sisters-in-law, Charlotte Leise of Hartington and Jolene Leise of Hartington.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill Sr. in 2019; sister Elaine Leise; brothers, Ralph Leise and Harold Leise.