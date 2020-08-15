Home / Obituaries / Melvin “Mike” Meierhenry

Melvin “Mike” Meierhenry

Fri, 08/14/2020 - 5:23pm claraosten

Melvin “Mike” Meierhenry, 89 of Lincoln, formerly of Hoskins, died Wednesday, Aug.5, 2020. 

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Aug. 11 at Faith Lutheran Church in Lincoln. Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery in Norfolk.

Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 8701 Adams Street, Lincoln, Neb. 68507; Orphan Grain Train, 601 W. Phillip Ave, Norfolk, Neb. 68701 and Rotary International Foundation in their quest to stamp out Polio throughout the world, 14280 Collection Center Drive, Chicago, Ill, 60693 or Rotary.org/donate.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia; children, Sue (Monte) Bainter, Jon (Katie) Meierhenry, Kay (Allan) Wasserman and Ann (Max) Kant; nine grandchildren; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Don and Mary Beattie; brother-in-law, Elmer Schmidt and sister-in-law Linda (Jim) Staehr. 

He was preceded in death by his parents, August and Lydia (Kleinbach) Meierhenry; a sister, Darlene Schmidt and brother-in-law, Jim Staehr.  

Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here