Maureen “Cis” (Nelson) LaPour died Feb. 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada surrounded by her family.

A local service will be held Sunday, Sept.12 at 1 p.m. at Winside Cemetery followed by a reception at 1:30 p.m. at Winside Methodist Church.

Memorials may be directed to Candlelighters – Childhood Cancer Foundation, 8990 Spanish Ridge Ave, Las Vegas, Nevada 89148.

Maureen “Cis” (Nelson) LaPour was born Dec. 31, 1942 in Pilger, the daughter of Gustav Nelson and Edna (Bomar) Loewe. She was baptized and confirmed at the United Methodist Church in Winside, and attended country school, and then graduated from Winside High School in 1960. She married Jerry LaPour on Aug. 14, 1965 in Norfolk. They moved to Tekamah in 1970.

Maureen had a career in newspapers, eventually becoming managing editor and later worked for the State of Nevada before retiring in 2015. She was known for her servant heart, taking on several roles throughout her work life where she was able to put this gift to use and provide her own brand of personal customer service.

She loved to cook and her favorite place was with her family. She was a beloved mother, aunt, sister, grandmother and she cherished time spent with all of them. She welcomed not only family with open arms, but every friend they brought with them, showering each with love in her own language, food. She was famous for her Waldorf red cake, chocolate chip cookies and many other signature dishes. If it was someone’s favorite, she made it and dessert was always on the menu.

Survivors include the pride of her life, her two sons: Brian (Susan) LaPour of Omaha and Jeff (Lori) LaPour of Las Vegas, Nevada; five grandchildren: Lauren, Troy, Tanner, Lucas and Coco; their father/grandfather, Jerry LaPour, of Las Vegas; two siblings: her sister, Carolyn (Susie) Kramer/Hoffman of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and brother, Robert (Brenda) Nelson of Norfolk; along with many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Richard (Dick) Nelson in 2019.

