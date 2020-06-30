Home / Obituaries / Mary L. Stoakes

Mary L. Stoakes

Mon, 06/29/2020 - 12:44pm claraosten

 Mary Louise (Bull) Stoakes, 86, of Seward, formerly of Wayne, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Kinship Pointe, formerly Brookdale, in Seward.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Wayne Senior Center, March of Dimes or to the Mary Stoakes family, c/o Martha Hansen, 2425 Folkways Blvd #337, Lincoln, Neb. 68521 for future designations   For condolences, please go to www.zabkafuneralhome.com and click on Guest Book to share your thoughts and memories of Mary.

Arrangements are with Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward.

Mary Louise (Bull) Stoakes, daughter of Charles and Rachel (Preston) Bull, was born Aug. 17, 1933 on a farm near Belden. She attended school in Belden until the family moved northwest of Wayne in 1947.  Mary finished her schooling in Wayne.

Mary was married to Howard Lee Stoakes of Wayne on June 4, 1950 at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. The couple farmed for 10 years before moving into Wayne. They attended Calvary Bible Evangelical Free Church in Wayne. Mary was a cook for the Wayne School for about 30 years in several positions and was fondly referred to as “the pizza lady” and “the bread lady.” She was the one responsible for stirring up from scratch the bread and pizza dough with pizza being most of the kids’ favorite item on the menu. Mary’s hobbies included camping, gardening, cooking, fishing, sewing, spending time at their cabin by a lake in Minnesota, and planning family get togethers.

Survivors include her son, Don Stoakes of Lincoln; a daughter, Martha (Dave) Hansen of Lincoln; brother-in-law: Clair (Lura) Stoakes of Winside, sister-in-law, Janet Bull of Wayne, grandchildren: Barry (Rachel) Foster, Hope (Brian) Brumbaugh, Aaron (LeeAnn) Hansen and Christa (Christopher) Anderson; great-grandchildren: Zachary Foster, Xander Foster, Mason Brumbaugh, Cameron Brumbaugh, Ike Hansen, Eisley Hansen, Alexa Anderson, Serena Anderson, Kierra Anderson; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Comment Here