Mary L. Roggenbach, 93, of Lincoln, died on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 26 at the First Baptist Church, 400 Main Street in Wayne. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. - noon prior to the service.

Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, Neb. 68510.

Mary L. Roggenbach was born Mary Lou Arduser on Aug. 21, 1927 to George and Fern (Lewis) at Belden.

Survivors include her daughters, Lynn (Pat) Jicka, Holly Smith, Dawn (Jim) DeSchamp, Tina (Bob) Kimberling; sister, Virginia Hilkemann; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Preston; son, Michael; grandsons, Troy Roggenbach and Todd Teska; a brother, Don Arduser and a sister, Doris Lipp.