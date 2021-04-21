Mary Helen Walker, 64, of Fullerton, California was the daughter of Helen Patricia ("Pat") Bressler Walker, who was originally from Wayne, and Robert ("Bob") S. Walker, originally from Kansas. She was born in Fort Worth, Texas on Jan. 3, 1956, and died at home in Fullerton, California on April 8, 2021.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 24 at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. There is no visitation.

Inquires can be made with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Mary Helen Walker spent some of her early childhood in San Antonio, Texas, but grew up primarily in Houston, Texas, where she attended Walnut Bend Elementary School, T.H. Rogers Junior High School, and Lee High School. After graduating from high school in 1973, she continued her studies at several universities, including Trinity University, the University of Texas, the University of Houston, and, lastly, Cal State Fullerton, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering (B.S.E.E.) degree. Following college graduation, she accepted a position with the Defense Department, where she enjoyed working as a Computer Engineer in the Defense Contractors Management Agency until her passing.

In 1992 she married Paul Michael Busby, who died on Oct. 5, 2000. They had one child, Christopher Michael Walker.

As a young woman, Mary traveled internationally with her mother, Pat, who owned a travel agency. Later, they would reminisce about their travels, including riding on supersonic Concorde aircraft, breaking the sound barrier on three-hour flights from Houston to London and Paris. She loved to immerse herself in the beauty of nature, particularly by hiking with friends in stunning mountainous and forested terrain. Her favorite places included national parks and other natural areas in Washington state, along with the mountains and canyons of Sedona, Arizona. On weekends and holidays, she would often drive from her home in Fullerton, California to nearby Idyllwild before dawn to savor the sunrise there. She also delighted in the moonlight hikes held at nearby Mount Baldy, which typically ended with a visit to the restaurant at the top that featured dinner, drinks, and dancing.

Mary was modest, kind, and generous and would send her friends and family into uproarious laughter with her quick wit. She was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian church and never lost her deep faith.

She is survived by her son Chris Walker of Santa Ana, California, along with close friends in Texas, California, and South Dakota.