Mark H. Shiery, 64, of Wayne, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at the Wakefield Health Care Center.

Services will be held Monday, Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. The Rev. Deb Valentine will officiate. Masks are required. Public visitation, with masks required, will be held Sunday, Jan. 10 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Memorials may be directed to Wayne Community Schools' Music Boosters or to Mark's family for later designation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Mark H. Shiery was born July 18, 1956 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania to Rev. John H.M. and Lucille L. (Reinhardt) Shiery. At the age of three, Mark’s father passed away and the family moved to Wayne. (his mother’s home town). He started school, was active in Cub and Boy Scouts, sports, and confirmed at then St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wayne. Prior to his sophomore year in high school his mother married Rev. Douglas J. Toepel and they moved to Zelienople, Pennsylvania. Mark was active in football and band and graduated from Seneca Valley High School in 1975. In 1984 Mark returned to Nebraska. He lived and worked in Omaha until returning to Wayne in 2006. He enjoyed attending the music and sports activities at Wayne Community High School. He helped in any way he could, from setting up to tearing down and even playing in the pep band at home and away. Mark was known for his friendly, helpful, caring personality and knowledge of football and the Civil War.

Survivors include his sister, Mary (Robert) Woehler of Wayne; sister-in-law, Susan Shiery of Allentown, Pennsylvania; niece, Martha (Chris) Keely of Perkasie, Pennsylania; nephews, B.J. (Kari) Woehler, Matt (Kara) Woehler, Chris (Marci) Woehler, all of Wayne; great nieces, Karlee and Hadley Woehler; great nephews, Brayden, Landon, Cohen, Kaiser, Bodey (one expected in June) Woehler; aunt, Dorothy (Reinhardt) Radloff of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; step- brother, Paul (Linda) Toepel of Mt. Laurel, New Jersey; step-sister, Liz (Toepel) (Dan) Schmidt of Garrison.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father; brother, David; grandparents, Rev. George and Miriam Shiery and Emil and Ella Reinhardt; cousin, aunts and uncles.

Pallbearers will be Bryan Reinhardt, Bob Reinhardt, Jim Youngmeyer, Arnie Heithoff, Mark Javers and Craig Harr.