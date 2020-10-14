Mark Allan Cunningham, 65, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle accident in Santa Cruz County, California. He was a former resident of Wayne.

A memorial graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 17 at 11:30 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Mark Allan Cunningham was born on Dec. 11, 1954 in Nebraska. He was the only child of Lemoyne and Lucille Cunningham. They lived in Wayne and Blair, before moving to Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1970 for Lemoyne’s health.

Mark attended Wayne State College and later transferred to Colorado State University where he finished his bachelor’s degree in management in 1979. In Colorado Springs, the family founded the West One Group, redeveloping and operating neglected residential and commercial properties in west Colorado Springs.

Survivors include his fiance, Jane Rose of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two aunts, Irlavere Joyce Allgood of Idaho and Arlene Cunningham of Louden California; and many cousins and good friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lemoyne in 1990, and Lucille in 2019.

Please direct donations in Mark’s memory to Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne and First Lutheran Church, 1515 North Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80907.