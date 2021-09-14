Home / Obituaries / Marion A. Raymer

Marion A. Raymer, 91, of Fremont, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at her home.  

Services will be held Friday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Pastor Jim Splitt will officiate. Visitation will be on will be from 12-1 p.m. prior to the service in Wayne at the church.   Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Marion A. Raymer was born Sept. 18, 1929 in Wayne to Curtis and Emma (Wittler) Foote. She grew up in Wayne and was a 1947 graduate of Wayne High School. Before graduation she started working for Northwestern Bell Company and continued with them for several years. Later she moved to Wichita, Kansas. Marion married Floyd Raymer on Dec. 30, 1948 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wayne.  Floyed died Oct. 14, 1990. They came to Fremont in 1962 where she continued working in telecommunications. She retired as a supervisor from Quest “Bell” Telephone in 1983. She was a member of the Pioneers Club and CWA (Communication Workers of America) Local 7400 in Omaha. 

Survivors include her son, Terry C. Raymer of Lincoln; brother-in-law, Lawrence Sprouls of Wayne; sisters-in-law, Myla Foote and Beverly Rusk of Wakefield; three grandchildren, Michael, Robert J. and Joshua Raymer; many nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews. 

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Edna Cary and Bonnie Sprouls; and brothers, Robert and Dewayne Foote.

