Marion Baker

Services for Marion I. (Kruse) Baker, 96, of Wayne, formerly of Golden Colorado, will be held Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church Wayne. The services will be livestreamed via: Ours Savior Lutheran Church Wayne https://www.facebook.com/pg/Our-Savior-Lutheran-Church-Wayne-NE-ELCA-190...

Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Marion died Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Wayne Countryview Estates in Wayne.

Memorials may be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church Wayne and the Faith Lutheran Church Golden, Colorado.

Marion Irene Baker was born March 12, 1925 on a farm northwest of Wayne, to August and Martha (Linke) Kruse. She attended school District 48 and graduated from Wayne High School in 1942. Marion worked for the Wayne County Extension office for a year after graduation. World War II was raging and Marion was asked to work for the military and was employed by the Department of the Navy in Chicago and then in Lincoln until the war ended. She then spent some time at home helping her parents on the farm.

Marion married Folmer Dean Detlefsen in 1946. The couple farmed northwest of Laurel, until 1955. They decided to quit farming and moved to Golden, Colorado.

In 1959, Marion married Ralph Baker. Ralph’s son, Mike, age 8, became part of the family as they made their home on Iowa Street in Golden, Colorado for the next 50 years. Marion worked in an insurance office, then at Golden Savings and Loan, and for the next 26 years as secretary at a real estate business. Ralph passed away in 2005 and Marion moved back to Wayne in 2008.

Survivors include her step-son, Mike (Fran Mueller) Baker of Hotchkiss, Colorado; grandchildren, Karey (Brian Engebretson) Baker and Todd (Lacie) Baker; great grandchildren, Chantz Engebretson, Dillon Baker and Baily Baker, all of Golden, Colorado; and special cousins, Phyllis Rahn and Dan Roberts.

She was preceded in death by husband, Ralph; her parents; and brother, Elmer Kruse, in 1937.