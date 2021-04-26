Lumir Buresh

Lumir R. Buresh, 94, of Norfolk, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021 the Countryside Home in Madison.

Services will be held Tuesday, April 27 at 11 a.m. at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Avenue. The Rev. William Engebretsen will officiate. Burial will be at the New Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the chapel.

Arrangements are with Home for Funerals in Norfolk.

Lumir Richard Buresh was born Aug. 9, 1926 on the family farm south of Stanton to Emil and Lillian (Belina) Buresh. On July 24, 1965 Lumir married Geraldine Gall at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Early on, Lumir farmed the family farm eight miles south of Stanton. In 1973 the couple moved the Carroll area where they farmed and he worked as a groundskeeper for 14 years at Wayne High School. He enjoyed to fish.

Survivors include his wife of over 55 years and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Reynold and sister-in-law Alice Buresh Loseke.

