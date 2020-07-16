Lois Spencer

Graveside services for Lois V. Spencer, 80, of Lincoln, formerly of Wayne, will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when we can all get together and share the hugs that Lois so freely gave out.

Memorials may be made to Havelock United Methodist Church- Lincoln and the Wayne Public Library-Wayne.

Condolences and full obituary may be found at MetcalfFuneralServices.com

Lois Viola Garman Spencer was born on the farm on Dec. 2, 1939 to Walter and Eva Garman, a preemie small enough to fit into a shoebox. She married David Leroy Spencer on June 17, 1967. Lois earned her undergraduate degree from Nebraska Wesleyan and her Masters of Library Science from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor. She went on to be a librarian at Wayne State College in Wayne for many years.

Lois was a librarian, master gardener and volunteer, but above all, a follower of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Despite many health challenges, Lois woke up each morning determined to be happy and she succeeded in always having a smile on her face and a desire to help someone else in her heart.

Survivors include her daughters, Michelle Fitzgerald (Mike) and Keri (Robert) Gaffney; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sisters Doris (Dale) Schulenberg, Hazel Lindsay and Della (Glen) Haug and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins

She was preceded in death by her husband Roy; a sister, Florence; a brother, Russell and brothers- and sisters-in-law.