LaVonne (Goshorn) Horn, 88, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Rapid City Monument Hospice House in Rapid City, South Dakota.

LaVonne (Goshorn) Horn was born in Wakefield on April 18, 1932. She started her teaching career in rural schools in Nebraska. During the Korean War, she and her husband, Don, worked in Wichita, Kansas, at Boeing Aircraft. They then moved to western Nebraska, to Scottsbluff, where they taught school for 25 years.

They retired in 1988 and spent the next 13 years between Arizona City, Arizona and their beloved Black Hills living in Custer, South Dakota. They enjoyed working a number of summers at various tourist attractions - the Cosmos, Rockerville and the 1881 Train. Don passed away in 2003.

LaVonne was a member of the VFW Aux and the Custer Lutheran Fellowship Church. She enjoyed the many summers she and Don were volunteers at the 1881 Museum.

Survivors include her brother, Bob (Shirley) Goshorn of Bosque Farms, New Mexico; sister-in-law, Billee Burley of Eaton, Colorado; sister-in-law, Ruth Goshorn (Marvin) of Mindon, Nevada; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.