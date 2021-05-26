Lanora C. Sorensen, 87, of Wayne, died Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Countryview Care and Rehabilitation in Wayne.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. A Celebration of Life church service will be held Saturday, July 3 at 10 a.m. with a reception to follow. It will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne.

Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne and The American Cancer Society.

Lanora Charline Siebler Sorensen was born Aug. 31, 1933 in a farmhouse northwest of Platte Center, to Henry and Martha (Borchers) Siebler. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Grand Prairie Lutheran Church and graduated from Platte Center High School in 1950, at 16 years old. She was employed at Columbus Quality Poultry Farm and Safeway Grocery Store in the meat department from 1950-1966. She was an avid seamstress and baker and enjoyed bowling and corresponding through letters. Lanora married Delwyn N. Sorensen on March 26, 1966 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus. After marriage, she was a devoted homemaker and farm wife in Wayne County - continuing to manage the farmland until she was 85 years old. She moved to a condo in Wayne in 2005 and to Wayne Countryview in 2019.

One of Lanora’s greatest joys was teaching Sunday School which she did for over 50 years — both at Trinity Lutheran in Columbus and Grace Lutheran in Wayne. She was also a member of the Grace Lutheran Duo Club, Evening Circle, and a weekly office volunteer. Lanora was the Hunter Precinct American Cancer Chairman, Lutheran Brotherhood (Thrivent) Communicator, a member of Wayne County Extension Clubs and 4-H leader, election poll volunteer, and attended the neighborhood coffee club and weekly Bible studies. Throughout her life she was a frequent blood donor and continued donating sandwiches to the blood drive when she could no longer give blood.

Survivors include her children, Anne (Randy) Bierling of Porter Ranch, California, and Lori (Bob) Lange of Cypress, California; and seven grandchildren - Jessi Bierling, Grant Bierling, Tasha Bierling, Joshua Lange, Jacob Lange, Andrew Lange and Alyssa Lange.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Delwyn in 1983; brother, Harold Siebler; brother-in-law, Neil Sandahl; and nephew, Ryan Sandahl.