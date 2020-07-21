Memorial services for Kristen M. Gensler, 61, of Allen, will be held Saturday, July 25 at 11 a.m. at Allen United Methodist Church in Allen. Memorial visitation will be hled Allen United Methodist Church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time.

She died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her farm home near Allen surrounded by her family.

Memorials may be directed to the Gensler family for later designation.

Inquires may be made to Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Kristen M. Gensler was born in Wayne to John and Donna Young of Dixon. She attended school in Dixon through the eighth grade and then spent her high school career in Allen. She enjoyed all activities, but softball was her passion, playing third base. Kris met Randy Gensler as they attended Allen High School. Following her graduation in May 1977, she attended Northeast Tech in Norfolk. Kris and Randy were married on Jan. 7, 1978, and blessed with three children - Amie (Corey), Adam (Kristy), Andrew (Melissa) and six grandchildren Sydney, Colby, Jax, Archer, Ainslee and Sadie. Holding many jobs throughout the years in the Allen community, her goal was to serve children and adults alike. She and Randy started Gensler Construction in 1989, where Kris took care of the office work and helped pour concrete on the jobs when needed. She loved anything outdoors, but especially enjoyed her flower gardens and her time side by side with Randy working on the farm. She also was owner of KG Rentals where she took pride in the maintenance of her houses that she made into homes for her tenants, whom she enjoyed visiting with.

Kris was very involved with the First United Methodist Church in Allen. Her church family was so important to her, especially working with the kids. She took the most pride in teaching Sunday school, helping keep the flower gardens around the church, and helping to decorate the church for the Christmas season. She looked forward to taking each of her grandchildren to Bible School in the summer. Her optimism matched perfectly with her huge heart and great outlook on life. Above all, family was the most important. Each of the grandkids had their own special bond with Grandma that will never be forgotten. She would travel near and far to support the grandkids in whatever they were participating in.

Survivors include her husband, Randy of the home in Allen; daughter, Amie and Corey Menagh of Norton, Kan.; sons, Adam and Kristy Gensler and Andrew and Melissa Gensler all of Allen; six grandchildren; a sister, Brenda and Noel Stanley of Lincoln; and brother Chip and Suzanne Young of Dixon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Donna Young; grandparents, Alfred and Charlotte Jensen and Elmer Young; father-in-law, Martin (Earl) Gensler and mother-in-law, Virgie Gensler.