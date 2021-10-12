Home / Obituaries / Kermit Andrews

Kermit Andrews

Tue, 10/12/2021 - 3:00pm claraosten

Kermit D. Andrews, 95, formerly of Blair Neb., Bella Vista, Arkansas, and Pharr, Texas, died in Omaha Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. 

A Celebration of Life Service for both Kermit and Rayoma will be held at Lutheran Church of the Master, West Campus, 1200 N 181st Court Elkhorn, Neb. at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14. 

Memorials may be given to the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha

Kermit D. Andrews was born in Randolph to Floyd and Ruth Andrews. 

Survivors include a son, Larry (Yvonne); five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; special nieces, Connie and Nancy, and beloved dog Cassie. 

He has preceded in death my wife, Rayoma, of 74 years, and son Gary Andrews.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle

  • Just a pinch of salt necessary for health
    October 12, 2021
    Sodium, one of the two ions that make up salt (sodium chloride), is an essential ingredient for life. It helps keep the body’s fluids in balance and is necessary for proper functioning of...

  • 10-5-1961 - Billy Brown, son of Dr. and Mrs. J. M. Brown, got an early start, which was necessary since the snow was gone by late morning.
    Memory Lane - October 5, 1961
    October 5, 2021
    From the October 5, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald: First snow of the year Saturday brought out sleds and called for rolling snowballs by Wayne small fry. Billy Brown, son of Dr. and Mrs...
  • Celebrating National 4-H Week
    October 4, 2021
    The week of Oct. 3-9 is National 4-H Week.  4-H is the youth development program that is part of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Land Grant Institution. Across the nation each Land Grant...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here