Kermit Andrews

Kermit D. Andrews, 95, formerly of Blair Neb., Bella Vista, Arkansas, and Pharr, Texas, died in Omaha Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

A Celebration of Life Service for both Kermit and Rayoma will be held at Lutheran Church of the Master, West Campus, 1200 N 181st Court Elkhorn, Neb. at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14.

Memorials may be given to the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha

Kermit D. Andrews was born in Randolph to Floyd and Ruth Andrews.

Survivors include a son, Larry (Yvonne); five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; special nieces, Connie and Nancy, and beloved dog Cassie.

He has preceded in death my wife, Rayoma, of 74 years, and son Gary Andrews.