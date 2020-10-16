Judy Ann (Albrecht) Barelman died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 in Papillion after a long and courageous battle with colon cancer.

Memorials in her name may be made to LCMS World Mission, Mission Central and Orphan Grain Train.

Funeral arrangements are with Bellevue Memorial Chapel.

Judy Ann (Albrecht) Barelman was born March 16, 1943 in Emerson to Walter and Violet (Gutzmann) Albrecht. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s in Emerson. She attended elementary school in a one room schoolhouse in Thurston County. In August of 1952 Judy contracted polio. She spent the entire school year at home under the tutelage of her mother. She graduated in 1961 from Emerson High School.

Judy attended Midland Lutheran College and graduated with a degree in elementary education. On June 6, 1965 she married Herb Barelman. Judy taught school and was a homebound teacher. Her Christian faith was very important to her and she was involved in women’s and children’s ministries. Judy always put her family first and cherished her role as a wife, mom and grandma.

Survivor include her husband, Herb; her children Jill (Tad) Mabry, Joy (Jon) Lee, Jane Williams and Jeffrey (Stephanie) Barelman; her grandchildren Jenna, Anna and Cole Mabry, Kristen and Caleb Lee, Gabe and Adam Williams, Bryce and Matilda Barelman; her brothers, Dick Albrecht of Emerson, Mike (Joni) Albrecht of Thurston, Rob (Connie) Albrecht of Emerson, James (Kathy) Albrecht of Emerson, Terry (Julie) Albrecht of Thurston; her sisters-in-law, Marcele (Irv) Skelton, Eunice (Rich) Maurer, Ann (Dennis) Ross; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her nephew Aaron Albrecht, and her sister-in-law, Mary (Schumann) Albrecht.