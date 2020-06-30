Judith "Judy" Temme, 77, of Columbus, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her home in Columbus.

Services will be held Saturday, June 27 at 10:30 a.m. at the Federated Church in Columbus with Rev. Dr. Edward Yang officiating. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne on Saturday at 2 p.m. with an Eastern Star Service. Visitation will be on Friday, June 26 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and on Saturday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the church.

Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society or Federated Church.

Arrangements are with Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus.

Judith Brynn was born Oct. 13, 1942 in Wayne, to John H. and Amanda (Davis) Owens. She was welcomed home by Bonnie Lou, Marilyn, Ruth, and Milton to the family farm southwest of Carroll. Here she spent her formative years. She was baptized at Bethany Presbyterian Church. Judy attended rural Hillside School District 56.

The family moved to Wayne in 1956 where Judy graduated from Wayne High School. She was an accomplished pianist who accompanied the High School Glee Club. She became a member of First Presbyterian Church in Wayne.

Judy attended Wayne State College, graduating in 1964. Her first position as a math teacher was in Central City for two years and then she moved to Columbus where she continued teaching math for 34 years. Four summers were spent in Greeley, Colo. where she earned a Masters Degree in Mathematics at Colorado State. She spent two summers at the University of Wyoming and one at the University of Kansas. Judy and Richard Temme were married Dec. 19, 1992 at the Federated Church in Columbus. They enjoyed many happy years together, playing golf and traveling to Wales, Europe, and throughout the United States. This ended with Richard passing away on Jan. 28, 2018.

With her Welsh heritage, singing was a given. She sang with the Federated Church Choir for 40 years and Consonnaires for many years. She was treasurer for St. David’s Welsh Society of Nebraska, was a member of PEO, Delta Kapa Gamma, Retired Teachers, and Eastern Star. She was an active member of Federated Church, including Women’s Fellowship, Church Counsel, and other committees. Judy had many dear friends. They enjoyed playing Bridge and attending UNL Women’s basketball and volleyball games. Her life was shortened by aggressive cancer. She spent her last days at home, surrounded by family and friends whom she told “I’ve had a happy life”.

Survivors include her sisters, Marilyn Simmons and Ruth (Walter) Ludwig; a brother, Milton (Jacqulyn) Owens; nieces, Megan (Douglas) Marr and Leanne (Fred) Correll; nephews, David (Shelly) Owens, Bruce (Beth) Simmons, John (Sue) Ludwig and Paul (Uzma) Ludwig; in-laws, Frederich (Joann) Temme, Roland (Hiroko) Temme, Esther Brader, Caroline Caauwe, Gladys Juhlin and Wilma (Willard) Bartels.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Amanda Owens; her husband, Richard Temme; a sister, Bonnie Lou Owens; brother-in-law, Robert Simmons and in-laws, Alma Temme, Dorothea (Harvey) Grosse, Harold Ekberg, Harvey Brader, Don Caauwe and Russell Juhlin.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com