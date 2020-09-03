Home / Obituaries / John F. Haye

John F. Haye

Thu, 09/03/2020 - 12:08pm claraosten

Funeral services are currently pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne for John F. Haye, 91, of Wayne.

He died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at the Wakefield Health Care Center.

