Home / Obituaries / Joe A. Beaty

Joe A. Beaty

Tue, 11/09/2021 - 2:08pm claraosten

 Joe A. Beaty, 73, of Wakefield, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at an Omaha hospital.

 Graveside services with military rites will be held at 11 a.m.  Monday, Nov. 15 at the Wakefield Cemetery  in Wakefield. There is no visitation.

Memorials may be directed to Joe's family for later designation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

 Joe Allen Beaty was born July 31, 1948 in Blair, to Allen Thomas and Yvonne Deloris (Harman) Beaty.  He attended Macy High School.  Joe served in the United States Army beginning on July 18, 1969, and received an Honorable Discharge from the military on March 1, 1975. Over the years he worked at Waldbaums in Wakefield, as a welder in Emerson and worked as a heavy equipment operator in road construction.  Joe currently lived in Wakefield. He was a member of the Wakefield Legion, and enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Survivors include his son, Mike Beaty of Wayne; daughters, Stacie (Brent) Sherman of Wayne and  Karrie (Matt) Schmitt of Norfolk; grandchildren, Jacob Sherman and Justin Sherman, Michaela Beaty and Quintin Beaty;  daughter-in-law, Kristin Beaty of Wakefield; brothers, Jim Beaty of Onawa, Iowa; Larry (Rita) Beaty of Sergeant. Bluff, Iowa; Gary (Sheri) Beaty of Salix, Iowa; sisters, Jackie Richards of Council Bluffs Iowa; Joyce (David) Hittle of Lyons and Patty (Jeff) Hanson of Sioux City, Iowa. 

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Rich Richards; and great friend, Wayne “Fergie” Ferguson.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle

  • Youth-Adult partnerships essential for positive youth development
    November 8, 2021
    Service learning activities through community organizations are great avenues to get youth and adults involved in community, especially through 4-H and other youth development programs.  As...
  • Thank you to all
    November 1, 2021
    In Nebraska one in three age-eligible youth take part in 4-H, America’s largest youth development organization. Through 4-H, youth gain experiences that help them become skilled employees,...
  • Finding quality child care can be a challenge
    October 25, 2021
    Finding quality child care near your location might seem like an overwhelming task. The Voices for Children organization reported that approximately 77% of all available parents in Nebraska are in...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here