Joe A. Beaty, 73, of Wakefield, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at an Omaha hospital.

Graveside services with military rites will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15 at the Wakefield Cemetery in Wakefield. There is no visitation.

Memorials may be directed to Joe's family for later designation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Joe Allen Beaty was born July 31, 1948 in Blair, to Allen Thomas and Yvonne Deloris (Harman) Beaty. He attended Macy High School. Joe served in the United States Army beginning on July 18, 1969, and received an Honorable Discharge from the military on March 1, 1975. Over the years he worked at Waldbaums in Wakefield, as a welder in Emerson and worked as a heavy equipment operator in road construction. Joe currently lived in Wakefield. He was a member of the Wakefield Legion, and enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Survivors include his son, Mike Beaty of Wayne; daughters, Stacie (Brent) Sherman of Wayne and Karrie (Matt) Schmitt of Norfolk; grandchildren, Jacob Sherman and Justin Sherman, Michaela Beaty and Quintin Beaty; daughter-in-law, Kristin Beaty of Wakefield; brothers, Jim Beaty of Onawa, Iowa; Larry (Rita) Beaty of Sergeant. Bluff, Iowa; Gary (Sheri) Beaty of Salix, Iowa; sisters, Jackie Richards of Council Bluffs Iowa; Joyce (David) Hittle of Lyons and Patty (Jeff) Hanson of Sioux City, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Rich Richards; and great friend, Wayne “Fergie” Ferguson.