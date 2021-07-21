Home / Obituaries / Jesse James Hansen

Jesse James Hansen

Mon, 07/19/2021 - 12:28pm claraosten

Jesse James Hansen, 34, of Bancroft, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at his home in Bancroft surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. 

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 21, from 5 until 7 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Pender, with a prayer service starting at 7 p.m.  Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 22 at 10:30 a.m. at the Bancroft Fire & Rescue Hall, with Father Gerald Leise and Father Paul Ortmeier officiating.  Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery in Pender.  

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.  

Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender. 

Jesse James Hansen was born Jan. 24, 1987 in Pender to Joan and James Hansen. He attended and graduated from Pender High School in May 2005. After high school, Jesse continued his education at Northeast Community College where he earned a degree within Agriculture. On July 16, 2011 Jesse married Molly Rae Strom in Pender. Together the couple had three wonderful boys. 

Jesse was a member of the Cuming County Ag Society, the Bancroft Fire and Rescue Department and the Decatur Fire & Rescue Department. He enjoyed working outdoors which led to a career in the Agriculture Industry. Jesse was a farmer and trucker at heart but had the gift of talking which led him to his most current job at Nutrien Ag Solutions. In his spare time, he loved to go hunting and shooting or traveling to tractor pulls. However, if you ever had the opportunity to meet Jesse, you would fully understand, he liked to socialize with friends and strangers.  Jesse will be deeply missed by so many friends and family members.

Survivors include his wife of 10 years, Molly Hansen; sons, Daltyn, Beckett and Hayes; parents, Joan Hansen and Jim Hansen of Pender; brothers, Michael (Jennifer) Hansen, Brandon Hansen, Matthew Hansen and significant other, Bonnie Shumaker; grandmothers, Anna Marie Schademann and Hilda Hansen; mother-in-law, Vanessa Strom; brother-in-law, Chris (Katherine) Strom.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Fred Hansen, and Lloyd Schademann; and father-in-law, Mark Strom.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle


  • Girl Scouts Learn New Way To Cook at Day Camp Meet
    Memory Lane - July 20, 1961
    July 20, 2021
    From the July 20, 1961 edition of The Wayne HeraldGirl Scouts Learn New Way To Cook at Day Camp MeetThe Wayne Girl Scouts participated in a five day session of day camp that was held atEast...
  • It is fair season
    July 19, 2021
    Summer is in full swing and with it brings 4-H fair season.  We all know that one of the most exciting parts about fair is receiving ribbons for all of the hard work that was put into a project...

  • Photo from the 1971 30th reunion held for the class of 1941,
    Memory Lane - July 15, 2021
    July 15, 2021
    From the July 15, 1971 edition of The Wayne Herald:Eleven of 14 Attend Class ReunionA group of 30 attended the dinner reunion for families of the Carroll High School graduation class of 1941 held at...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here