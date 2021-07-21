Jesse James Hansen, 34, of Bancroft, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at his home in Bancroft surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 21, from 5 until 7 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Pender, with a prayer service starting at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 22 at 10:30 a.m. at the Bancroft Fire & Rescue Hall, with Father Gerald Leise and Father Paul Ortmeier officiating. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery in Pender.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender.

Jesse James Hansen was born Jan. 24, 1987 in Pender to Joan and James Hansen. He attended and graduated from Pender High School in May 2005. After high school, Jesse continued his education at Northeast Community College where he earned a degree within Agriculture. On July 16, 2011 Jesse married Molly Rae Strom in Pender. Together the couple had three wonderful boys.

Jesse was a member of the Cuming County Ag Society, the Bancroft Fire and Rescue Department and the Decatur Fire & Rescue Department. He enjoyed working outdoors which led to a career in the Agriculture Industry. Jesse was a farmer and trucker at heart but had the gift of talking which led him to his most current job at Nutrien Ag Solutions. In his spare time, he loved to go hunting and shooting or traveling to tractor pulls. However, if you ever had the opportunity to meet Jesse, you would fully understand, he liked to socialize with friends and strangers. Jesse will be deeply missed by so many friends and family members.

Survivors include his wife of 10 years, Molly Hansen; sons, Daltyn, Beckett and Hayes; parents, Joan Hansen and Jim Hansen of Pender; brothers, Michael (Jennifer) Hansen, Brandon Hansen, Matthew Hansen and significant other, Bonnie Shumaker; grandmothers, Anna Marie Schademann and Hilda Hansen; mother-in-law, Vanessa Strom; brother-in-law, Chris (Katherine) Strom.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Fred Hansen, and Lloyd Schademann; and father-in-law, Mark Strom.