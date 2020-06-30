Jerry Sperry, 84, of Wayne, died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his home.

Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, June 19 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wayne, following CDC guidelines. Fr. Jeff Mollner will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial with military rites will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Memorials may be directed to the Sperry family for later designation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home Wayne

Jerry M. Sperry was born Oct. 16, 1935 in Dennis, Kan. to Horace E. and Mildred (Phillips) Sperry. After graduating from Cherryvale High School in Cherryvale, Kan., Jerry served in the United States Army from 1957 to 1959 and served in France. Jerry married Rita A. Litz Nov. 26, 1960 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Coleridge. He did various forms of construction for Hoesing Construction in Hartington and then for Marra Home Improvement in Wayne for 35 years. He also worked at Great Dane and the City of Wayne until his retirement. He had five part-time jobs during his retirement.

Jerry was a member of St Mary's Catholic Church in Wayne for 58 years. He was a lifetime usher, Sacristan for many years, charter member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Mary's Tootsie Roll drive co-chairman, Wayne Food Pantry volunteer and a Webelos Leader. He enjoyed fishing, watching Kansas City Chiefs football, Husker football and volleyball. Jerry enjoyed watching his sons' football, baseball, and basketball games along with his grandchildren's soccer, softball, and baseball games. In his spare time, he would do woodworking, fixing anything that needed fixing and tinkering in the garage.

Survivors include his loving wife, Rita, of 59 years; three sons: Jeff (Kelli) of Norfolk, Jim (Lori) of Elkhorn, and Bill of Vermillion, S.D.; six grandchildren, Beth, Sarah, Brandon, Stephanie, Benjamin, and Carter; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jeanette (Dale) Graham of Kansas and Gail (Ernie) Keyser of Texas; five brothers: Keith of California, Richard (Mary Alice) of Kansas, Roger (Sandy) of Kansas, Kenneth of Oklahoma, and Victor (Deanne) of Oklahoma; two sisters-in-law: RoseMary Polak of Coleridge and Sheri Litz of Hartington; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Larry; one brother, Eldon; one sister, Joyce Hoppes; brothers-in-law, Robert Hoppes, Norb, Jerry, Denis, and Donnie Litz and Don Polak; and sisters-in-law: Jean, Mati Mae and June Sperry, Agnes Litz and Evie Litz; and parents-in-law, Conrad and Mary Litz.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Sperry, Benjamin Sperry, Victor Sperry, Roger Sperry, Jon Polak and Jere Morris.