Home / Obituaries / Jerry L. Schwede

Jerry L. Schwede

Mon, 12/07/2020 - 4:37pm claraosten

Jerry L. Schwede, 78, of Norfolk, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at his residence in Norfolk.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 10 at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Randy Rasmussen officiating. Inurnment will be at the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk. Visitation will be from 4 -7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel. 

Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644, and the United States Army Honors Guard.

Arrangements are with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here