Jerry L. Schwede, 78, of Norfolk, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at his residence in Norfolk.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 10 at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Randy Rasmussen officiating. Inurnment will be at the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk. Visitation will be from 4 -7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel.

Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644, and the United States Army Honors Guard.

Arrangements are with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.