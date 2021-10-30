Jerome 'Jerry' Haase

Jerome (Jerry) Henry Haase, 84, of Lincoln, died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 after a long battle with the brutal illness of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Services will be at Horizons Community Church at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 1 with the service live-streamed on Horizons YOUTUBE account. The direct link is: https://youtu.be/O0f_LABjdnc Burial will be at Yankee Hill Cemetery immediately after the funeral.

Memorials be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association of America.

Arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street in Lincoln.

Jerome (Jerry) Henry Haase was born June 1, 1937 and grew up on the family farm in Wayne. He graduated from University of Nebraska Lincoln with a Bachelors of Science in Agriculture. He met Louise (Lou Ann) Harvey when they were both 4-H camp counselors, and they married in 1965. Jerry and Lou Ann have three children.

Jerry was an extremely hard working person. He was very honored to have served his country in the Army, and particularly enjoyed his time stationed in Germany. He was the first person in his family to graduate from college and was proud to be a Husker alum. Jerry was a tireless real estate agent for more than 30 years, and found great fulfillment in helping clients with their real estate needs. He was also a devoted member of Living Word Christian Outreach Center and had a deep Christian faith.

Survivors include his wife Lou Ann; his siblings, Larry Haase (Emily), Ken Haase (Lyla, deceased), Vince Haase (Kris), Dee Witek (Joe, deceased), and Steve Haase (Stephanie); his children, Karen (David), Susan (Devin) and Jeff (Mary Beth), along with seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.