Home / Obituaries / Jere Morris

Jere Morris

Wed, 10/20/2021 - 12:18pm claraosten

Jere Morris, 58, of Omaha, formerly of Wayne, died on Sunday,  Oct. 17, 2021, at a Sioux City, Iowa hospital.  

Services will be on Friday, Oct. 22 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne.  Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.  

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. 

Bressler – Munderloh – Smith Funeral Home of Wakefield is handling the arrangements.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle

  • The power of positive thinking
    October 18, 2021
    “The greatest discovery of all time is that a person can change his future by merely changing his attitude.” ~ Oprah WinfreyWe have been taught since a young age to “be positive...

  • Oct 13, 2011 - Frye installed as 12th WSC President
    Memory Lane - Oct. 13, 2011
    October 13, 2021
    From the Oct. 13, 2011 edition of The Wayne HeraldFrye Installed as 12th WSC PresidentAfter two years, the 'interim' is no longer in front of Curt Frye's title.On Thursday Frye was...
  • Just a pinch of salt necessary for health
    October 12, 2021
    Sodium, one of the two ions that make up salt (sodium chloride), is an essential ingredient for life. It helps keep the body’s fluids in balance and is necessary for proper functioning of...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here