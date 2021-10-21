Jere Morris, 58, of Omaha, formerly of Wayne, died on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at a Sioux City, Iowa hospital.

Services will be on Friday, Oct. 22 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Bressler – Munderloh – Smith Funeral Home of Wakefield is handling the arrangements.