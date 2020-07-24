Jeff J. Schaffer 58, of Wayne , died Friday, July 24, 2020 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, July 29 at 10 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Those attending are asked to please bring lawn chairs. Visitation, with masks required, will be Tuesday, July 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne.

Memorials may be directed to the Schaffer family for later designation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.