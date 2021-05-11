Jean Minola, 91, of Wakefield, died Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Wakefield Health Care Center in Wakefield.

Private family services will be held Wednesday, May 12 at the Wakefield Health Care Center in Wakefield. For those wishing to view the service, please watch a livestream broadcast at 2 p.m. on Wednesday on the Wakefield Evangelical Covenant Church Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/wakecov

Bressler – Munderloh – Smith Funeral Home of Wakefield is in charge of the services.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

Jean Minola was born April 10, 1930 in Scottsbluff, the daughter of Walter and Leila (Carpenter) Chinn. She attended and graduated from Wakefield High School in 1948. Following graduation, she moved to California where she met Norman. Jean and Norman were married in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Dec. 29, 1957. To this union three daughters were born, Diane, Mary and Leslie. The family traveled around the United States with Norman’s job until settling in Wakefield in 1973. Jean was a longtime member of the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Norman; daughters, Diane (Rob) Kusmer of Granger, Indiana, Mary (Wayne) Rastede of Allen, and Leslie Minola of Wakefield; grandchildren, Rachel Kusmer, Stephen Kusmer, Daphne Kusmer, David Rastede, Ross Rastede (fiancé Lauren Lenox), Amber (Kyle) Sperry, Candice Rastede; two great grandchildren, Kyler and Blake Sperry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Leila Chinn; two sisters, June Rhodes and Dorothy Boley.