Janice M. Jaeger, 83, of Winside, died Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Wayne Country View Care and Rehabilitation.

Services will be held Thursday, May 6 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Winside. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Winside.

Memorials may be directed to the Jaeger Family for later designation

Arrangements With Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.