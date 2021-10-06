Home / Obituaries / James A. Kahler

James A. Kahler

Wed, 10/06/2021 - 11:01am claraosten

James A. Kahler, 89, of Wayne, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. 

Graveside services with military rites will be held at Greenwood Cemetery Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 1:30 p.m.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

James Arthur Kahler was born Feb. 18, 1932 in Pierce to Clarence and Louise (Brummond) Kahler.  He graduated from Wayne High School. James served in the United States Army from Sept. 30, 1952 to Sept. 29, 1954, part of which service was at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He married Margie Danka on Sept. 10, 1982 in Sioux City, Iowa. The couple lived in Omaha before returning to Wayne. Throughout his life, James farmed and drove truck for a living.  

Survivors include his step-daughter, Michelle; many nieces; nephews; cousins and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margie, in 2006; sisters and brothers-in-law, Alice, Frances (Melvin) Samuelson and Florice (Leon) Rauss; and three infant brothers.

