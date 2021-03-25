Jacob Michael Kalese, 22, formerly of Wayne, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Beloved grandson of Erin O’Donnell, Jacob attended Wayne Middle School and Wayne High School. He graduated from Wichita North High School in 2017. Jacob was a devoted family man and was very close to his siblings. He loved spending time with his family and his cats, working on cars, writing music, and cooking.

Survivors include his wife, Chayanne; his mother, Olivia Kalese; six sibilings; his grandmother, Erin; Uncle Jon (Julie) Rumfelt of Omaha; Aunt Lindy Stevens of Yankton, South Dakota; Great-aunt Shannon (Joe) Hartup of Wichita, Kansas; Great-uncle Robin (Sonja) of Lake Jackson, Texas; and Great-aunt Kelly O’Donnell of Yankton, South Dakota.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Allen O’Donnell of Wayne and Ann Armstrong O’Donnell of Wichita, Kansas.

