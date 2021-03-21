Irma Relitz

Irma B. (Punke) Relitz, 86, of Emerson, died Thursday, March 18, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

Memorial visitation will be held on Monday, March 22 from 5 until 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Emerson. The memorial service will be on Tuesday, March 23 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, with Pastor Charlotte Eversoll officiating. Inurnment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Emerson.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Emerson.

Irma B. (Punke) Relitz was born Sept. 6, 1934 in Pender to George and Sophia (Wieting) Punke. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Irma attended and graduated from Emerson High School in 1953. On May 24, 1953. Irma married Harvey Relitz. The couple had two children.

Irma was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and an active member at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing cards, watching and cheering on the Cornhuskers football team, and crocheting. Irma collected cookbooks and always put them to good use. She was also an Avon dealer for many years. Irma loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, Craig (Deb) Relitz of Emerson; her daughter, Cynthia (Randy) Bargholz of Wayne; grandchildren, Jared Relitz, Jayme (Amy) Bargholz, Cody (Katie) Relitz, Jenica (Ryan) Stewart; great-grandchildren, Ayla Bargholz, Carter Relitz, Hailey Bargholz, Paisley Relitz, Grayson Bargholz, Bennett Stewart, Corbin Stewart and a sister, Alverna (Bob) Johnson of Fort Pierce, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey; parents; a niece, and a nephew.