Helen C. Holtgrew, 90, of Winside, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Unity Pointe Health in Sioux City, Iowa.

Services will be held Friday, Oct. 30 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Winside. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate. Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The United Methodist Church in Winside. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery at Winside.

Memorials may be directed to The United Methodist Church in Winside.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Helen C. Holtgrew was born Dec. 29, 1929 on a farm near Winside in Wayne County to William Alexander and Charlotte M. (Von Seggern) Wylie. She attended grade school at District #28 South and graduated from Winside High School. After earning her teaching certificate from Wayne State College, she was a country school teacher for one year. Helen’s grandfather, Rev. J. Bruce Wylie, officiated at her marriage to William “Bill” Henry Holtgrew on June 13, 1948 at the United Methodist Church in Winside. The couple farmed near Winside where Helen also operated her sewing business, Sewing Uniquely Helen’s. She was a pianist and organist at the United Methodist Church in Winside where she has been a member since 1939. She was a member of Busy Bees Club, Center Circle Club and held district offices as president and vice president of the United Methodist Women.

Survivors include her children, William W. (Sue) Holtgrew of Merrill, Iowa, Robert (Catherine) Holtgrew of Winside, Donald (Sandra) Holtgrew of Atkinson, Vickie (Joe) McNamara of Sioux City, Iowa, Linda (Willy) Kreikemeier of West Point and Ronald (Kim) Holtgrew of Stuart; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Wylie of Winside; brother-in-law, Loren Beckler of Las Vegas, Nevada; sisters, Wilma (Larry) Miles of Checotah, Oklahoma and Ruth (Ron) Ruba of Remsen, Iowa; brother, Bill (Claudia) Wylie of Plattsmouth; brother-in-law, Warren (Virginia) Holtgrew of Galax, Virginia; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William “Bill” in 1998; an infant daughter; brother, Bruce Wylie; sister, Mary Alice Beckler; and sister-in-law, Lois Holtgrew.

Pallbearers will be Peter Holtgrew, Jennifer Holtgrew, Robert Holtgrew, Shawna Irwin, John Holtgrew, Scott Holtgrew, Amy Holtgrew, Kristin Holtgrew Bohling, Ashley Zeisler, Misty McNamara, Melanie McNamara, Shannon Van Houten, Blaine Kreikemeier and Ryan Kreikemeier.