Harriet Fry, 84, of Bloomfield, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at her residence.

A celebration of life service will be planned at a later date.

Brockhaus-Scott Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Harriet Ann Gerdau Fry was born to Edna Gerdau on July 4, 1936. She was then later adopted by her grandparents, Ernest and Minnie Gerdau. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. She attended country school and high school in Bloomfield. On Nov. 28, 1953 she married Clarky Fry. To this union they were blessed with five children, Vickie, Penny, Carol, Terry, and Syndee. Harriet was a lifelong member of the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church where she also belonged to the WELCA group and the ladies quilting group.

Harriet spent many years as a daycare provider until Clarky’s death in 1990. Then she went to work at BJ’s Variety until she retired. Clark and Harriet enjoyed dancing, and they especially loved to “Polka.” She also enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends, especially her homemade noodles, fry bread, Twinkie cake, and her famous cinnamon rollups. She also enjoyed sewing and helping the quilting ladies at church where they pieced together hundreds of quilts. She was blessed with so many good friends and family, especially all those friends at Mainview Apartments.

Survivors include her five children, Vicki (Scott) McManigal of Center, Penny (Bob) Thiele and Carol (Don) Ketelsen all of Bloomfield, Terry (Michelle) Fry of Wayne, Syndee Fry and Diana Fayt of Portland, Oregon; five grandchildren, Torie (Travis) Steinkrause; Derek (Missy) Thiele; McKayla (Justin) Hochstein; Taylor (Elizabeth) McManigal; Shelby McManigal and fiance Alex Bonner; five great-grandchildren, Tyler and Ryan Thiele; Madysen and Bryce Steinkrause; and Maggie Hochstein; a sister-in-law, Illene Fry, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarky, and her grandparents, Ernest and Minnie; brothers-in-law, Leland and Larry Fry; sister and brothers-in-law, Lyle and Leola Stewart, Hans and Bev Broders, Morris and Betty Hunt, Virgil and Sharon Frazier, Bud and Phyllis Surface.