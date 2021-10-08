Gloria A. Doffin, 80, of Hoskins, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at her residence in rural Hoskins.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 11 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. Officiating the service will be Rev. Rodney Rixe. Burial will take place at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, rural Hoskins. Visitation will be held from 4 - 7 p.m., Sunday, also at Trinity Lutheran Church, Hoskins.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

Gloria Annette Doffin was born Jan. 17, 1941 in Stanton to Herbert and Marie (Dietrich) Wantoch. She was baptized Jan. 30, 1941 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Stanton and confirmed May 16, 1954, also at St. John’s Lutheran Church.

She graduated from Stanton High School in 1958 and then continued her education at School of Commerce graduating in December of 1958. She married Richard Doffin on Aug. 12, 1959, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Stanton. Gloria was employed by Brandies in Norfolk, then Massachusetts Mutual Life, and later Daniel Jewell Attorney’s Office. She and her husband Richard then later became co-owners of Hoskins Manufacturing. Gloria enjoyed crocheting, watching the Cornhuskers play football, tending to her flowers, gardening, as well as enjoying spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member at Trinity Lutheran Church, Hoskins, church ladies aid, and church choir.

Survivors include her spouse Richard Doffin; children, Rich (Cindy) Doffin, Russ (Diane) Doffin, Rod (Kayla) Doffin, Rochelle (Arlan) Sellin, Roxanne (Doug) Marks, along with 16 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; sister, Carole Kopietz, sisters-in-law Gloria Krueger and Dixie Wantoch. She was preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Marie, 3 brothers David Wantoch, Ronald Wantoch, and Sidney Wantoch, and sister Sharon Wantoch.

Casket bearers will be Josh Sellin, Adam Sellin, Lee Doffin, Andrew Doffin, and Bradley Doffin. Honorary casket bearers will be granddaughters Jamie Koepke, Lisa Farran, Kristy Hendershot, Ashley Walker, Noelle Klitz, Jerae Schweers, Dana Doffin, Victoria Doffin, Becca Doffin, Lilly Sue Doffin, and grandson Tyree Robinson.

Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.