Gilbert P.A. Splittgerber, 92, of Plainview, died Sunday, April 25 2021 at the Premier Estates of Pierce.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1 at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. C. Brian Bucklew will be officiating. Burial will be at the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Pierce. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until service time on Saturday also at the church with a pie and ice cream social during the visitation. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek Otto Post #72 American Legion of Pierce and the United States Navy Honors Guard.

Arrangements are with Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.