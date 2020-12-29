Gilbert Granquist

Gilbert Harry Granquist (Gib), 86, died peacefully Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at Hospice at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado, surrounded by his beloved wife Darlene and family - daughters Cherylee Rounds and Pam Dell, and three grandchildren Kyle, Andrea, and McCaela.

No service is planned. A family dinner was held to celebrate his life and share memorable stories of his life.

Gib was born April 4, 1934 in Winside and was raised on a farm to the late, Harry and Vernie Granquist. He grew up with siblings, Rollie, Jerry, and Mary Short. He graduated from Wayne High School and went to college for a year. As a young man, he worked on the family farm (by Wayne), as mechanic in a gas station, and at Boeing in Wichita, Kansas. In 1954 he was drafted into the Army and was stationed in Buffalo, New York, where he told stories of visiting Niagara Falls. He married school teacher Darlene Eggen on Dec. 6, 1959 in Wayne. They moved to Wahoo, and had two daughters. In 1965 the family moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado to work in the Water and Sewage Department at the USAF Academy, where he remained until he retired in 1998. He was a hard-working, dedicated man, who took care of his family. They built a brand new house and remain in it to this day. He was blessed with three grandchildren who loved and cherished their quiet gentle grandpa. They spent almost every summer returning to Nebraska to visit both sets of parents, family, and friends. They also took many summer vacations to all parts of U.S. to see sights and family.

For many years, Gib and Darlene enjoyed ballroom dancing and western dancing, playing cards, and watching birds and squirrels out the back window. In his later years, took neighborhood walks and completed many puzzles. He had a love for old cars, including his beloved Falcon pick up, and taught his daughters how to drive the "three on a tree" stick shift. He loved his cats and dogs, and spending time playing with all of them. Nebraska football was on the schedule most weekends, and Broncos as well.

His family and friends will miss his presence, patience, and concern.

Donations in his honor can be made to New Hope Rescue, 2502 E. Bijou, Colorado Springs, Colorado.