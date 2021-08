Mass of Christian Burial for Germaine M. Kaup, 82, of Wayne will be Saturday, Aug. 21 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Visitation will be at the church on Friday, Aug. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Memorials may be directed to the Kaup family for later designation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

She died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2021 at her home in Wayne.