George Koester, 90, of Wisner, died Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Wisner Care Center in Wisner.

Services will be held Wednesday, March 31 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner with Fr. Vincent Sunguti as celebrant. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Minnick Funeral Service Facebook page at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc. Burial with military honors in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 30 from 5 to 7 p.m., with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

The family suggests memorials be directed to the St. Joseph’s Capital Campaign Fund or Wisner Fire and Rescue.

Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting the family with the arrangements.

George Myron Koester was born May 28, 1930 near Olean, to John A. and Adala (Reeson) Koester. He attended Cuming County Rural School District #79. George began farming at an early age. On Feb. 20, 1952 he married Marcella Adams at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. He served in the United States Army from March of 1952 until December of 1953, where he served in South Korea. After being honorably discharged, he returned to farming, did custom harvesting, and raised hogs and cattle.

George was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, maintained St. Joseph’s Cemetery for many years, and belonged to Wisner V.F.W. Post #5767. From his time in the military as a cook, George enjoyed preparing meals, baking cherry cheesecake for all family holidays, pumpkin and sour cream raisin pies, peanut clusters, fudge, and cherry bing bars at Christmas. He enjoyed woodworking, playing cards with the neighbors, spending time with his grandchildren, and especially helping his great grandkids explore the farm.

Survivors include his daughter, Linda and Larry Hansen of Wisner;

grandchildren and great grandchildren, Tiffany and Philip Myer and children, Zoe and Ryan George; Jeff Hansen; sisters, Pat Hildebrand of Davenport, Iowa and Marlene and John Kerber of Omaha and a brother-in-law, Dean Adams of Wisner.

He as preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marcella on April 30, 2019; a son Doug, and a sister, Margaret Krienert.