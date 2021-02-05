Home / Obituaries / Gene 'Swede' Fredrickson

Gene 'Swede' Fredrickson

Fri, 02/05/2021 - 9:18am claraosten

Gene L. “Swede” Fredrickson, 88, of Wayne, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne. 

Services, with military rites, will be held Monday, Feb. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Those attending are asked to please wear masks and practice social distancing at both the visitation and funeral service. Burial will be in Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.

Memorials may be directed to the Fredrickson family for later designation.  

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here