Gene 'Swede' Fredrickson

Gene L. “Swede” Fredrickson, 88, of Wayne, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Services, with military rites, will be held Monday, Feb. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Those attending are asked to please wear masks and practice social distancing at both the visitation and funeral service. Burial will be in Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.

Memorials may be directed to the Fredrickson family for later designation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.