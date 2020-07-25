Gale Nemec, 69, of Wayne, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Mass Of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 27 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Fr. Jeff Mollner will officiate. Wearing of mask is encouraged. Memorial visitation will be held Sunday, July 26 from 5 to 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne with a vigil service at 6 p.m. Wearing of a mask is encouraged. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery ~ Tabor near Howells.

Memorials may be directed Gale's family for later designation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

Gale A. Nemec was born Dec. 2, 1950, in Columbus to Leonard and Lillian (Vrbicky) Nemec. He grew up in Howells where he attended grade school and graduated from Howells High School Gale married Judith Christ on Oct. 7, 1972 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church at Heun. The couple moved to Wayne where Gale worked for the Nebraska Department of Roads. He later began working as a John Deere diesel technician at the Logan Valley Equipment and later Grossenburg Implement. Gale was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Third Degree Knight of Columbus, an active volunteer with the church funeral committee and belonged to the Wayne Eagles Club.

Survivors include his wife, Judy of Wayne; a sister, Joyce (Don) Clark of Omaha; brothers, Gary (Arlene) Nemec of Howells, Glen "Chester" (Sue) Nemec of Howells; nieces and nephews, Jay (Connie) Nemec, Bill Nemec, Melanie (Kevin) Landholm, Kristen Hemmer and Kathleen (Aaron) Kauffman.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents, Leonard and Lillian (Vrbicky) Nemec; parents-in-law, Doran and Lola Mae (Ruzicka) Christ; uncles and aunts.