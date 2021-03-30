Home / Obituaries / Frank Lutt

Frank Lutt, 78, of Fair Haven, Michigan, who was born and raised in Wayne, died from brain cancer on Thursday, March 18, 2021. 

He graduated from Wayne High School,  Wayne State College and the University of South Dakota. He worked for Ford Motor Company for many years. He was an avid Nebraska Husker fan.

Survivors include his wife, Connie (55 years of marriage); children, Brian, Darci, Carri, and their spouses; Sharon, Berto and Rueben, grandchildren; Ashley, Lauren, Anna, Ava and Jaxon. Also surviving are his siblings, Denny Lutt, LaVonne Anderson, Connie Blecke and Deb Jensen. 

He was proceeded by his son, Jamie, and his parents, Don and Ella Lutt.

