Dwaine H. Rethwisch, 92, of Wayne, died Monday, July 5, 2021 at his home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.

Services will be held Monday, July 12 at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Visitation will be Sunday, July 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne with family present. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Memorials may be made to the Orphan Grain Train and Grace Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.