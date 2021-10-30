Home / Obituaries / Duane C. Ellermeier

Duane C. Ellermeier

Fri, 10/29/2021 - 5:53pm claraosten

Duane C. Ellermeier, age 77 of North Bend, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. 

Funeral services will be at 11 A.M., Monday, Nov. 1 at First Lutheran Church in Fremont.  Rev. Ernesto Medina will officiate. Visitation will be on Sunday, from 3-6 p.m., and the family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m., all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.  Visitation will continue on Monday from 10-11 a.m. at the church. 

Family interment will be at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend, NE.

Memorials are suggested to the North Bend and Bennington Volunteer Fire Departments or to the American Cancer Society.

Duane C. Ellermeier was born March 16, 1944 in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Carl and Arlene (Steiner) Ellermeier. He grew up at Trenton and Wayne, graduating from Wayne Prep High School in 1962.  He Received his BS Degree from Wayne State and a master’s degree from Texas A&M University.  Duane married Karma (Borchers) Sept. 2, 1967 in Bennington.  He lived at Columbus, and taught school there, Lincoln, Schuyler and Bennington, where he started his banking career.  He then moved to Elgin where he had his own bank. In 2005 when he retired, they moved to North Bend.

Duane was a member of First Lutheran Church in Fremont, Nebraska Bankers Association, and was very active in the communities he lived in.

Survivors include his wife, Karma of North Bend; daughters, Karrie (Chris) Hanke of Omaha and Nicole Ellermeier of Lincoln; sisters, Phyllis Ellermeier, Carloyn (David) McMingo; and sister-in-law, Yetta Levine-Ellermeier all of Seattle, Washington. 

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Dennis Ellermeier.

Funeral will be 11 A.M., Monday, November 1, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Fremont.  Rev. Ernesto Medina will officiate. Visitation will be on Sunday, from 3-6 P.M, and the family will receive friends from 3-5 P.M., all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.  Visitation will continue on Monday from 10-11 A.M., at the church. 

Online condolences may be left at  www.mosermemorialchapels.com

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle

  • Finding quality child care can be a challenge
    October 25, 2021
    Finding quality child care near your location might seem like an overwhelming task. The Voices for Children organization reported that approximately 77% of all available parents in Nebraska are in...
  • The power of positive thinking
    October 18, 2021
    “The greatest discovery of all time is that a person can change his future by merely changing his attitude.” ~ Oprah WinfreyWe have been taught since a young age to “be positive...

  • Oct 13, 2011 - Frye installed as 12th WSC President
    Memory Lane - Oct. 13, 2011
    October 13, 2021
    From the Oct. 13, 2011 edition of The Wayne HeraldFrye Installed as 12th WSC PresidentAfter two years, the 'interim' is no longer in front of Curt Frye's title.On Thursday Frye was...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here