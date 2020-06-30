Dorthy A. Kay, 86, of Wakefield, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Wakefield Health Care Center in Wakefield,.

A private family graveside service will be held. Burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery.

Bressler – Munderloh – Smith Funeral Home of Wakefield is in charge of the services.

Dorthy A. Kay was born May 10, 1934 in Wayne, the daughter of Otto and Thelma (Nickols) Rosacker. She worked at the bakery in Wakefield, later the Wakefield Hospital and for many years at M.G. Waldbaum’s. Dorthy was a cancer survivor, enjoyed reading, watching movies and shopping. Most of all she enjoyed her family.

Survivors include her three daughters, Gwen Jorgensen of Laurel, Cindy (Rob) Eaton of Wakefield and Lori Kay of South Sioux City; a sister, Diana (Duane) Tappe of Waverly; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren, Jason (Cristy) Jorgensen and their children, Jaydyn and Jace, Chad Jorgensen, Kristin (Alex) Salmon and their children, Evie and Auggie and Michael Eaton of Wayne.

Dorthy was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and a brother.