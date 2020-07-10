Dorothy Johnson, 93, of Wayne, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her home at Kinship Pointe (formerly Brookdale) in Wayne.

Private family services will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church Wayne. The Rev. Jim Splitt and Chaplain Deb Hammer will officiate. Public visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 11 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Memorials may be directed to the Johnson Family for later designation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Dorothy Mae Johnson was born Dec. 1, 1926 in Dixon County, Neb. to William and Ella Mae (Hinnerichs) Harder. She attended rural Dixon County School District #58 and graduated from Wayne High School in 1944. Dorothy married Melvin A. Johnson on Feb. 9, 1946 in Wichita, Kan. The couple farmed near Wayne until retiring and moving into Wayne in 1985. She managed Queens Fashion for many years. Dorothy was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne.

Survivors include her children, Scott (Robin) Johnson of Wayne, Karen Zach of Wayne, and Jannene Jorgensen of Lenox, Iowa; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin, in 1997; two sons-in-law, Jim Luschen and Orin Zach; one great-granddaughter; four sisters; one brother; and four brothers-in-law.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dorothy’s granddaughters, Heidi Keller, Kristi Wieland, Shannon Johnson, Heather Zach, Emily Jorgensen, Bobbie Luschen, Cali Broders and Christina Johnson.

Active pallbearers will be Jason Jorgensen, Jeff Luschen, Tyler Johnson, Brian Zach, Greg Wieland, Bryce Meyer and Robert Sweeney.