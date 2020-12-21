Donna J. Edwards, 73, of Winside, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at a hospital in Sioux City, Iowa.

Services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Winside. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church Winside. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery at Winside.

Memorials may be directed to Donna’s family for later designation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Donna Jean Edwards was born Jan. 29, 1947 in Wayne to Donald and Audrey (Farran) Quinn. She graduated from Winside High School in 1965 and Beauty College in Norfolk. She moved to Colorado and worked at Joslyn’s Beauty Salon and then for Hewett Packard for 12 years. Donna married Walter “Butch” Edwards in Brush, Colorado on Nov. 22, 1969. Donna operated her own in home daycare and worked numerous part-time jobs, before retiring in 2001, at Lake McConaughy. In September 2011 Donna and Butch moved to Winside to be closer to children and grandchildren. She loved spending time with her grandkids and working in her flower gardens. Cooking and baking cookies for her husband and their family was a great enjoyment for Donna. She was a member of the Winside United Methodist Church Hospitality Committee, served as the Memorial Committee Treasurer, and active in the Winside American Legion Auxiliary.

Survivors include her husband, Walter “Butch”; their children and families, Justin (Robin) Edwards, Aubrie and Mason of Winside, Kristi Edwards of Winside and Mackenzi of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; brothers, Dave (LeNell) Quinn of Winside and Curtis Quinn of Winside; sisters, Cara (Don) Gerstenberger of Bluff Dale, Texas and Patty Mathies of McCook; three sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Rita Bitters; a brother, Harold Quinn; brothers-in-law, Kenny Lindmeier; and parents-in-law, Keith and Pauline (Greenlee) Edwards.