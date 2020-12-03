Donald D. Draghu, 88, of Wayne, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2002 at CHI St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.

A private family service will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. The Rev. Jim Splitt and the Rev. Deb Valentine will officiate. Public visitation, with masks required, will be held Friday, Dec. 4 from noon to 2 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

Donald Duane Draghu was born Jan. 2, 1932 on a farm near Carroll to Michael and Ella (Dorman) Draghu. He was baptized in April of 1932 and confirmed in April of 1946 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wayne. He attended grade school at District #61 northwest of Wayne and graduated from Wayne High School in 1949. He farmed with his Dad until serving in the United States Army from Jan. 9, 1953 - Jan. 7, 1955. He was an Intermediate Speed Radio Operator at Fort McClennan, Alabama. Don married Marcille Sampson on Nov. 17, 1957. They farmed northwest of Wayne from 1957 until retiring. Don was secretary for School District #61 for a number of years and was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church. He enjoyed gardening, flowers, and mowing to keep their place looking nice.

Survivors his wife, Marcille; son, David Draghu of Omaha; daughter, Jodie (Tim) Granfield of Aurora, Nebraska; granddaughter, Kellie Granfield - Barber and husband, John, of Central City; sister, Arlene Watteyne of Aurora, Colorado; sister-in-law, Elaine Draghu of Wayne; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marvin; and in-laws, Glenn and Margaret Sampson.

Pallbearers will be Brian Bowers, Ron Sebade, Roger Fuoss, Randy Dunklau, Joel Hansen and Kurt Malchow.