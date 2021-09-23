Home / Obituaries / Dona Painter

Dona Painter

Thu, 09/23/2021 - 10:13am claraosten

Dona (Dobb) Painter, 71, of Hoskins, died at her home on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 after a short battle with colon cancer.

A Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Hoskins Community Center. Pastor Clark Jenkinson will officiate. Those attending are invited to the family-owned Paints Pub afterwards to continue the celebration.  

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

Dona (Dobb) Painter came into this world on June 18, 1950 at the Naval Base in San Diego, California. She was the daughter of James Hubert Dobb and Betty Jane (Ohlund) Dobb. She lived in San Diego, Hutchinson, Kansas and Burton, Kansas until her father passed away when she was five years old. Dona then moved to Stanton with her mom, Betty Dobb, and two sisters, Diane (Dobb) Knoelle and Dawn (Dobb) Woeppel. She graduated from Stanton High School in 1968.

Dona married Jerry Painter on June 4, 1971, at the Madison County Courthouse and from this union two children were born, James A. Painter and Sarah B. (Painter) Wehrle. Dona graduated from Wayne State College with an art major and home economics minor in 1973. She worked at the Warehouse Market until it closed in 1985 and went on to clean houses until she and Jerry bought the bar in Hoskins and called it “Paints Pub.”

Dona was an icon in the village of Hoskins. She touched the lives of many people and was always available to give wanted and sometimes unwanted advice. Because of this, she was lovingly referred to as “Ma” from anyone who knew her. Later she was known for her crock pot lunches and was always “one tough cookie.” He life motto was to “always have fun” and whether it was water fights, frosting fights, candy fights, or a plain good time, she lived up to this motto and lived well. Dona was also known for having her name spelled wrong in a number of papers and announcements and for not having a middle name or initial.

 Survivors include her son, James (Barbie) Painter of Hoskins and their three daughters, Jacie, Kelcie, and Allie; and daughter, Sarah (Ryan) Wehrle of Stanton and their two children, Hannah and Taylor; her special friend, Paul Barg, and adopted daughter, Kayla Reed, both of Hoskins. She will be missed by her forever faithful canine companions, Kelly Beans and Charlie Brown who guarded her up to the end, even though they have no teeth.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Dobb; her father, James Hubert Dobb; and her late husband, Jerry Painter.

Honorary pallbearers will be Adelle Gallop, Kayla Reed, Rusty Boggs, Hannah Wehrle, Jacie Painter, Kelcie Painter, Taylor Wehrle, Allie Painter, and Kelly Beans and Charlie Brown, the toothless three-pound attack dogs.

 

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle

  • Memory Lane Photo Gallery - Sept. 20-24
    September 22, 2021
    Check out some of the photos from this week's Memory Lane feature.To see the stories featured this week, visit this link:http://mywaynenews.com/memory-lane-sept-23-2021-edition
  • 4-H is developing youth leaders for a stronger community
    September 20, 2021
    While everyone may have their own definition of what age range constitutes a “youth leader” it is important to remember that all of them are our future leaders. These youth are the...

  • Twenty-three of the 36 active firemen pictured here are, left to right, back row: Harold Fleer, Harry Leseberg, Lloyd Russell, Ivan Creighton, Ivan Beeks, Dick Mead, Wayne Tietgen, Pat Hailey, Bud Froehlich, Pete Dawson, Lee Swinney (chief), Paul Koplin, Merle Beckner; front row, left to fight: Bill Kugler, Leonard Schmidt, N. H. Brugger, Bill Mellor, Warren Bilson, John Theil, Mert Ellis, Kent Hall, Clete Sharer and Joe Dorcey.
    Memory Lane - September 14, 1961
    September 14, 2021
    From the Sept. 14, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald:Wayne and the Wayne Rural Fire District calls for practice as well as actual fire fighting. Waynefiremen meet twice a month, holding a meeting the...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here