Memorial services with military rites for Dennis E. Otte, 74, of Wayne, will be held Friday, Sept. 4 at 3 p.m. at Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha COVID rules will apply.

Dennis died Friday, May 15, 2020 in Norfolk.

Memorials may be directed to Dennis’ family for later designation or Wayne County Veterans Memorial in care of Tom Hansen, 305 Main Street, Wayne, Neb. 68787.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.