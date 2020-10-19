David F. "Bones" Swanson, 66, of Wayne, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 20:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. The Rev. Michael Buchhorn will officiate. Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Memorials may be directed to the Swanson family for later designation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dave and Nettie’s granddaughters, Keanna Swanson, Korrina Niemann and Lindsay Niemann.

Pallbearers will be Dave and Nettie’s grandson and nephews, Brenden Swanson, Jason Swanson, Jesse Swanson, Casey Nichols, Tim Reinhardt, Justin Swanson, Jacob Swanson and Trevor Hurlbert.

David “Bones” Franklin Swanson was born Nov. 27, 1953 in Wayne to Merlin “Mert” and Carol (Sutherland) Swanson. He was baptized and confirmed at the United Presbyterian Church in Laurel. David attended country school north of Laurel. The family moved from the farm into Laurel in 1963, where he attended Laurel Elementary and High School, graduating in 1971. He attended Northeast Community College in Norfolk where he learned the auto body repair business. On Aug. 26, 1972 he married Jeanette Meyer of Wayne at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Two children were born to this union, Kristine and Joshua. Together they have resided at Laurel, Aurora, Colorado and recently at Wayne. In 1974 he was confirmed at and became a member of Grace Lutheran Church. Throughout his life, David touched many lives, knowing and remembering the many people he had met. He has done many trades: auto body work and restorations, construction and excavating, golf cart repair and sales, golf course maintenance, snow removal and insurance adjusting. Besides loving his grandchildren and family the most, was his love for fishing. He enjoyed any chance he could to go fishing. He also loved his “Jeeps”, golf, Nebraska sports and restoring old cars.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanette, “Nettie”; their daughter, Kristine (Mark) Niemann of Wayne and son, Joshua (Martina) Swanson of Wayne; four grandchildren, Korrina Niemann, Lindsay Niemann, Keanna Swanson and Brenden Swanson; his mother, Carol Swanson of Laurel; sister, Julie (Bill) Thorell of Cedar Falls, Iowa; brother, Randy Swanson of Laurel; in-laws, Sandy (Glen) Nichols of Wayne, Jerold “Butch” (Connie) Meyer of Wayne; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; father, Merlin “Mert” in 2003; and his parents-in-law, Dean (2012) and Dorothy (2011) (Helgren) Meyer.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dave and Nettie’s granddaughters, Keanna Swanson, Korrina Niemann and Lindsay Niemann.

Pallbearers will be Dave and Nettie’s grandson and nephews, Brenden Swanson, Jason Swanson, Jesse Swanson, Casey Nichols, Tim Reinhardt, Justin Swanson, Jacob Swanson and Trevor Hurlbert.